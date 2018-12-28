AMC

In the ninth season’s fifth episode of The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes exited the series in dramatic fashion, nearly dying in an explosion before being rescued and helicoptered away by Jadis and members of an unknown community. Within seconds of the episode concluding, AMC released news that while Rick Grimes had indeed left the series, he had not left the universe. AMC is planning a series of three Rick-centric The Walking Dead movies, which will presumably include Jadis and possibly Heath.

Details about the spin-off movies have since been scarce — viewers were given little idea of a release date, the plot, or even where the movies would be released. At least one of those questions have been answered, however, in this week’s edition of Skybound’s The Walking Dead fan mailbag:

There are a lot of details that still have to be sorted out for the Rick Grimes movies, but for now the plan is to air the films on AMC.

While a one-night theatrical release similar to how the seventh season finale screened in theaters cannot be ruled out, the large majority of The Walking Dead fans will watch the Rick Grimes’ movies on the small screen.

Otherwise, according to Andrew Lincoln, we can probably expect movies in a Western vein. “We talked about Unforgiven, the Clint Eastwood movie, which I admire greatly,” Lincoln said in an interview after his final episode aired. “There’s something about Eastwood, who he is as a gunslinger, as an iconic kind of American hero, rolling around in pig swill at the beginning of the movie. You know what he’s capable of, and I thought the idea of a character that the audience knows and has lived with — and who has oscillated between psycho and father for nine years — to start in a completely different place, was a really interesting, crazy place to begin.”

Lincoln has stated in no uncertain terms, however, that he will not return to the series. If Rick, Judith, Michonne and the son that Rick doesn’t know about, RJ, are ever reunited, it will presumably have to come by way of one of the Rick Grimes’ movies well into the future.

Source: Skybound via Comicbook.com