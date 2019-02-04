Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ridley Scott’s latest work is an attempt to get you traveling more. Super Bowl Sunday brought a slew of new commercials from brands of every kind, and none was more intriguing than a spot directed by Scott for Turkish Airlines.

Scott, of Alien and Blade Runner franchises, cast a Blade Runner 2049 alum as the ad’s main character. Sylvia Hoeks (The Girl in the Spider’s Web) highlights the city of Istanbul and, conveniently, the city’s new airport.

“You think this is fun for me? You think I’m having fun?” Hoeks character asked a person in her cell phone on speakerphone, apparently in the airport. Her flight to Bali is then cancelled, and she runs off while a man on the other end attempts to scold her in reply.

The full six-minute story was posted on YouTube shortly after the commercial aired during the first quarter of Super Bowl 53 between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. In it, Hoeks is essentially plays out a cast-and-mouse chase off a Turkish Airlines plane through Istanbul. There’s plenty of intrigue and some excellent airport lighting.

The ad is Scott’s first directing job in two years.

“I decided to go back and click-into advertising because I love the chase and the speed of the job,” Scott told AdAge in a statement. “The fact is that this project went beyond the limitations of traditional advertising, and allowed me the creative freedom to tell the story.”