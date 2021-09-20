The Emmys had to do things a bit differently last year. The pandemic was in full swing, vaccines were still a ways away, and everyone had to stay home, accepting awards in their basements while wearing jammies (or kimonos). The show was back to in-person this year, and right away things seemed….weird. Few could have expected, for instance, to ever see Rita Wilson rapping.

The show kicked off with a group musical number, in which they effectively reflected on how much television everyone watched in lockdown. Led by host Cedric the Entertainer and a dancer wearing a TV for a head, members of the crowd stood up to rap about loving their television sets over the beat to “Just a Friend,” the classic song by the late rapper Biz Markie. LL Cool J did a verse. So did Dave’s Lil Dicky. As did, improbably, for some reason, Rita Wilson.

I am not drunk enough for Rita Wilson rapping over Just A Friend !!! pic.twitter.com/Li7c5KRHao — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) September 20, 2021

It was an absurdly Mad Libs-y moment, and to some, it seemed like a bad omen.

Rita Wilson rapping . . . . . . . . the sun will swallow us tomorrow — Carrie Wittmer 🐊 (@carriesnotscary) September 20, 2021

In the Latin, “Jehovah” begins with a Rita Wilson rapping at the Emmys during a plague — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 20, 2021

It left others scratching their heads.

RITA WILSON IS RAPPING AT THE EMMY AWARDS pic.twitter.com/WNkdWMBC1i — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) September 20, 2021

Some were worried that rap might not survive it.

A lot of people made jokes about Chet Hanks, her son, and an actual (well, kind of) rapper.

Rita Wilson just eclipsed son Chet Hanks' entire rap career in 10 earnestly awkward seconds. — Mikey O'Connell (@mikeyoconnell) September 20, 2021

The mother (Rita Wilson) of Chet Hanks is a better rapper than him! 💀#Emmys pic.twitter.com/92lErosFCk — Afua S. Owusu (@afuasowusu) September 20, 2021

At first, I thought my weed was laced when I saw Rita Wilson rapping over Just A Friend… but nah, it's Chet Hanks mama doing what it do! pic.twitter.com/ZcH5mHMZXM — laire (@laire) September 20, 2021

Rita Wilson's mixtape would still be better than Chet's. — Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) September 20, 2021

There were assorted jokes.

Rita Wilson is my favorite hip hop artist. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) September 20, 2021

POV your watching the opening sequence at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3gCFimloUT — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨🖤//SHANG-CHI/WHAT IF ERA (@giselleb1234) September 20, 2021

Now that is how you rock out to M.C. Rita Wilson. pic.twitter.com/605pjFvkf1 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 20, 2021

But Wilson actually rapped earlier, on the red carpet.

Rita Wilson rapping 👏 on 👏 the 👏 red 👏 carpet 👏. That's all. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/8zeRUYAT5o — E! News (@enews) September 19, 2021

Alas, Rita Wilson rapping to Biz Markie wasn’t the only surreal at the Emmys.