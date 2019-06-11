Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week, audiences eager to see something — anything — from the upcoming Apple TV Plus streaming service finally got a glimpse of For All Mankind, the brainchild of Battlestar Galactica and Outlander scribe Ron Moore. Thanks to videogame company Ubisoft’s E3 press conference on Monday, however, viewers were treated to footage from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars’ Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day’s Apple TV original Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet. And no, good people, it did not disappoint.

“I am here today because I love games and I wanted to express that love in the only way that I know how, save for playing them, and that is to make a TV show about them. More importantly, the people who create those games and the people who play them,” he told the crowd. “We realized very early on that if we were going to do this, we wanted to do it right and to be as authentic as possible. Because as you all know, nobody smells bullsh*t like this particular community.”

Hence Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, a comedy series about the developers behind the game of the same name. McElhenney plays Ian Grimm, a videogame studio director whose egomaniacal tendencies are on full display in the short bit of footage above (which begins at the 2:45 mark). Fellow cast members F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Danny Pudi and Charlotte Nicdao are also seen in the preview, standing behind (and judging) McElhenney’s Grimm — yet to no avail.

