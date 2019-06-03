Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Back in March, Tim Cook and everybody at Apple TV put together yet another one of the company’s patented presentations for the new original streaming wing of the late Steve Jobs’ technological innovator. Audiences learned a lot about the new entertainment outlet’s upcoming batch of original television and feature-length programming, Steven Spielberg and more. However, they didn’t learn much else — like what the Apple TV service would cost. We still don’t know, but at least we have the first trailer for one of its new original series.

Titled For All Mankind, the latest from Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica and Outlander scribe Ron Moore imagines an alternative history in which the Soviet Union was the first nation to put a man on the moon. Per Apple TV:

Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams.

Moore co-created the show with Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. It stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and Jodi Balfour. It, along with many other (largely) undisclosed Apple TV goodies, is expected to debut sometime this fall.

