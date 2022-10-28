Speaking as a fan of the New York Mets (bounced from the first round of the playoffs after winning 101 games) and Carolina Panthers (2-5 record, fired head coach, traded best player), I believe this to be true: it’s dumb to care about sports. But then you see a video of Rob McElhenney getting teary-eyed after fans of his soccer team start singing about him, and you remember why you devote so much time and stress to a jersey.

In 2020, Ryan Reynolds and the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Mythic Quest co-creator purchased Wrexham A.F.C., as chronicled in FX’s Welcome to Wrexham. The acquisition of the team by two Americans surprisingly seems to be a hit among Red Dragons supporters. In a clip posted to Twitter, “an emotional McElhenney appeared to be in tears while drinking with fans in a local pub. The Wrexham faithful sung his name – and referenced Reynolds’ famous antihero Deadpool – as part of a chant dedicating to their new owners for saving their stadium from crumbling down,” reports the Daily Mail.

The lyrics go, “Less than a mile from the centre of town, a famous old stadium was crumbling down. No one invested so much as a penny, so bring on the Deadpool and Rob McElhenney.” You can watch the video below.

It’s good to shed a tear when someone is singing your name 👌 pic.twitter.com/2yEw9P1y9E — steve tudor (@stevetudorjame1) October 23, 2022

Sports are good.

