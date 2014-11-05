Ranking Roger’s 10 Most Memorable Disguises On ‘American Dad’

10. Legman
One half of the legendary detective duo Wheels and The Legman! He has to take any case you offer him as long as you say a word with “leg” in it, and he’s been known too look through windows with binoculars — it’s in four of his online dating profile pictures, you know what this was!
9. Martin Sugar
Rest assured that nepotism played no role in Martin Sugar making the list. Besides, who couldn’t love this guy? He’s so charming he almost gets away with running a sweatshop! Martin Sugar rests, y’all!
8. Chex LeMeneux
The heart of the 1980 U.S. Men’s Olympic Hockey Team. Unfortunately, he was on steroids the whole time, which leads to Stan — his biggest fan — becoming deeply disillusioned. Hey, he couldn’t go on the ice without his Uncle Roy… d.
7. Sweeps McCulloch
A TV exec who really loves cocaine, so much that it makes oe of his eyes burst out! Maybe there is a downside to that drug after all.
6. Sidney Huffman
This persona was particularly notable to actually split off from Roger and take on a life of it’s own. He’s a Jimmy Stewart-esque teetotaler who works in a Bible factory, and cares deeply for his dim-witted department store clerk girlfriend. Basically, the opposite of everything the real Roger stands for.
Wait… who?
Lol
I knew Ricky Spanish was #1 before I even opened this. Also, Jenny Fromdabloc.
Ricky Spanish will be my text ring tone.
Stealing this idea
I have Stelios Kontos as mine.
@Chong +1
@Billy Yellowcorn @Phyllis Rivers you two are already legends in my book
I have Stelio Contos with the added “and luis” as my ringtone…
I alwasy liked Roland Chang in Season’s Beatings as well. “YOU SON-OF-A-BITCH! YOU STABBED MY HAND! No. No. That’s not in character. I have to be positive. Hey! You’re doin’ great, buddy.”
Sad that Generalissimo Juanito Pequeno isn’t on this list.
If only for re-naming the country to Bananarama
Good list, though omitting Dan Andsome Handsome is kind of a travesty.
a pity that AT&T operator Sholanda Dykes missed out…
What about the wedding coordinator who gave angry handy-jays?
Jeanie Gold? (And a survivor)
Do you think Jeanie Gold and Oscar Gold are related?
Oscar Gold!!!
Jeanie Gold, where are you? I also like the one where Steve is trying to sabotage that kid’s Bah Mitzvah and he goes to a bar to find someone Roger recommended and it turns out to be a Roger pretending to be a black guy. Lol.
Lucius Mayweather
I’m partial to Caitlyn Miracle Smith/Stan Smith. Seth doing Roger DOING STAN. For some reason my brain can’t wrap around that. IT’S TOO MUCH! (Ricky Spanish shouldn’t have been number one.)
LaWanda Dykes and Jeanie Gold! But you can’t forget his Haley Smith from the Constance Mather’s murder arc, where he forges his own signature on the real Haley’s internship form. Haley really outdid herself and Roger in that episode!!!
I missed Abigale Lemonparty. The name itself is worth an entry. Everyone knows lemonparty, right?