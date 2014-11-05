Ranking Roger’s 10 Most Memorable Disguises On ‘American Dad’

10. Legman

One half of the legendary detective duo Wheels and The Legman! He has to take any case you offer him as long as you say a word with “leg” in it, and he’s been known too look through windows with binoculars — it’s in four of his online dating profile pictures, you know what this was!

9. Martin Sugar

Rest assured that nepotism played no role in Martin Sugar making the list. Besides, who couldn’t love this guy? He’s so charming he almost gets away with running a sweatshop! Martin Sugar rests, y’all!

8. Chex LeMeneux

The heart of the 1980 U.S. Men’s Olympic Hockey Team. Unfortunately, he was on steroids the whole time, which leads to Stan — his biggest fan — becoming deeply disillusioned. Hey, he couldn’t go on the ice without his Uncle Roy… d.

7. Sweeps McCulloch

A TV exec who really loves cocaine, so much that it makes oe of his eyes burst out! Maybe there is a downside to that drug after all.

6. Sidney Huffman

This persona was particularly notable to actually split off from Roger and take on a life of it’s own. He’s a Jimmy Stewart-esque teetotaler who works in a Bible factory, and cares deeply for his dim-witted department store clerk girlfriend. Basically, the opposite of everything the real Roger stands for.