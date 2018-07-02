Roseanne Barr sat down with the second part of her interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, talking a bit about the spinoff to Roseanne and what she received in return to allow the show to return. According to The Washington Post, Barr claims that she did not want anything but the chance to step away and let the show to continue.
She started by once again distancing herself from the tweet that caused the cancellation, telling Boteach that she’s “not a racist. I’m an idiot.” She then talked about signing off on the spinoff and her motivation for allowing things to move forward:
“I didn’t ask to be paid off,” she said. “I asked for nothing, and I just stepped away … because that is penance. I put a lot of thought into it.”
“I thought signing off of my own life’s work and asking for nothing in return, I thought that was a penance,” she added. “Sometimes you ask people what do you think should be done to you knowing what you’ve done wrong, and it seems that people always know what should be done to them. I just knew that was the right thing, and I want to do the right thing because I’ve lived my life, most part of it, to do the right thing for all people, not just Jews.”
