ABC

Roseanne Barr sat down with the second part of her interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, talking a bit about the spinoff to Roseanne and what she received in return to allow the show to return. According to The Washington Post, Barr claims that she did not want anything but the chance to step away and let the show to continue.

She started by once again distancing herself from the tweet that caused the cancellation, telling Boteach that she’s “not a racist. I’m an idiot.” She then talked about signing off on the spinoff and her motivation for allowing things to move forward: