ABC/Disney

Following intense backlash over Roseanne Barr’s Tuesday morning twitter outburst — in which she issued a racially charged tweet about Obama advisor Valerie Jarret — it seems that the star’s lukewarm apology wasn’t enough to save her show. Yes, you read that correctly. ABC Entertainment has wasted no time in making that call, and network President Channing Dungey has issued a brief statement to that effect:

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abnorent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

The news (both the sudden nature and the plain language itself) does arrive as a shock, given that the reboot was a huge success and delivered the highest ratings of the TV season. And although it was reported that the show would be moving away from political leanings next season, it was no secret that the show’s success — primarily among a conservative audience — recently emboldened FOX to revive Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing.

(Via ABC News)