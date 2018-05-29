This afternoon, ABC made the shocking decision to cancel Roseanne, the highest-rated show of the season, after creator Roseanne Barr compared Valerie Jarrett, a black former senior advisor to Barack Obama, to if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” Barr apologized for her tweet (unlike her bizarre tweets where she thanked President Donald Trump for freeing children around the world from sex slavery), but it was too little, too late for ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey, who soon called her comments “abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values.”
Following the announcement, Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger tweeted Dungey’s statement and added, “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.” Emma Kenney, who played Roseanne’s granddaughter on the sitcom, also agreed with the cancelation, writing, “As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I found out the show got cancelled. I feel so empowered by [Wanda Sykes], Channing Dungey, and those at ABC standing up against abuse of power and lack of values. Bullies do not win. Ever.”
If you’re wondering whether Barr’s ex-husband Tom Arnold added his two cents, wonder and worry no more. “Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America,” he tweeted. “Now don’t bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I’m still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets?” Now he’ll presumably return to his full-time job: finding the pee tape.
Here are more reactions to the biggest TV story in recent memory.
It’ll be interesting to see if anyone even considers picking the show up. I mean, it’s money, just sitting there on the table. And all a network’s gotta do is say “Yeah, we’re despicably tolerant of racist tools.” You KNOW it’s a temptation.