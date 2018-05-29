ABC

This afternoon, ABC made the shocking decision to cancel Roseanne, the highest-rated show of the season, after creator Roseanne Barr compared Valerie Jarrett, a black former senior advisor to Barack Obama, to if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” Barr apologized for her tweet (unlike her bizarre tweets where she thanked President Donald Trump for freeing children around the world from sex slavery), but it was too little, too late for ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey, who soon called her comments “abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values.”

Following the announcement, Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger tweeted Dungey’s statement and added, “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.” Emma Kenney, who played Roseanne’s granddaughter on the sitcom, also agreed with the cancelation, writing, “As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I found out the show got cancelled. I feel so empowered by [Wanda Sykes], Channing Dungey, and those at ABC standing up against abuse of power and lack of values. Bullies do not win. Ever.”

If you’re wondering whether Barr’s ex-husband Tom Arnold added his two cents, wonder and worry no more. “Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America,” he tweeted. “Now don’t bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I’m still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets?” Now he’ll presumably return to his full-time job: finding the pee tape.

Here are more reactions to the biggest TV story in recent memory.

Imagine getting a second chance to make your show and all you have to do is not compare black people to apes on social media and you can't fucking do it — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) May 29, 2018

Glenda? It's Laurie. …Laur-ie! I'm fine. …FINE! …I'M FINE! I have some good news…Roseanne was canceled…I said Roseanne was canceled…It’s CANCELED! …The show is GONE! …THE SHOW’S DEAD! …It’s DEAD! …NO, DEAD!!!! DEEEEEEAAAAAD!!!!!!!!!!! — Brian Burns (@brianTburns_) May 29, 2018

I wrote on the original "Roseanne" where we used to denounce nativism, racism & homophobia. Nauseating to see what she's become. Looking forward to continue not watching this show. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) May 29, 2018

Odds that Trump brings up Roseanne at rally tonight in Tennessee are not low. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 29, 2018

Remember when the family winning the lottery was the worst thing that could happen to the show Roseanne? — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) May 29, 2018