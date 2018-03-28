ABC

Roseanne is the latest classic to get a rebooted treatment, and many are curious to see how one of America’s most relatable families feels in a new century (will they completely ignore the insane last season?). While reviews have been largely positive — our own Alan Sepinwall is confident that the show justifies its existence in the first few episodes — would viewers flock to the warm cackle that defined the show in its original era? Or would they be too turned off by the controversial star, Roseanne Barr, who has spouted political views that make even her costars uncomfortable.

Turns out, fans on Twitter were pretty mixed. Some welcomed the return of the Connors with open arms, settling back into the signature couch and enjoying the callbacks, winking jokes, and more timely references.

5 minutes in and I’m already LOL!! Welcome back #Roseanne 🤣🤣🤣 — LiteralisticlyT (@9virgo15_Betty) March 28, 2018

It’s so good to see #Roseanne back on TV! pic.twitter.com/YblrAw4oKw — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) March 28, 2018

#roseanne is back and my childhood is just about complete! — Randy Sharp (@DirrtyR) March 28, 2018

The #Roseanne re-boot has thrown race, politics, politics, and identity in a blender…and the mix is really good. TRUST ME…I'm shocked. Lol! — Elon Dusk (@gregsimmsjr) March 28, 2018

for everyone judging #Roseanne they clearly didn’t watch the original? she’s been tackling controversial issues since the 80’s. — myah 💓 (@myahhox) March 28, 2018

#Roseanne The writers and who ever made the conversation decisions , hit it all on the head . Funny and real just love it 😍 — Coffee (@jcoffeebean) March 28, 2018

All TV shows should take a clue from #Roseanne.

You don’t have to bash one political side. Its much funnier when everyone gets roasted. — Kiff Kat 🇺🇸 (@TheRealKiffkat) March 28, 2018

Bravo! This show is just as good as it always was @RoseanneOnABC #Roseanne — Twhtoni 🦄 (@TWHToni) March 28, 2018

Love how the new #Roseanne is handling politics and political correctness. It’s not being shoved down our throats and they are showing both sides and viewpoints. Kudos. Keep it up! — Angie (@AngieDHill) March 28, 2018

#Roseanne show is soooo funny. Thanks @therealroseanne for showing that families can have different political views, but still love each other. 💕 — Donna Cahill (@DTCahill) March 28, 2018

I will call right wing propaganda when I see it, and this isn’t it. I love that a mainstream show is directly tackling the fact that very close knit families are politically split right now. That’s reality for many of us #Roseanne — Tori Burns (@tarheeltori) March 28, 2018

Loving the reboot of #Roseanne ❤️❤️ — HollyD (@HollyC61) March 28, 2018

They are still pulling it off. They are every family. #Roseanne — Melissa V. 🤶🏻 (@mrsmelissa99) March 28, 2018

Only #Roseanne could seamlessly connect "a pocket knife as a gateway to pockets" and "surrogate mother placenta eating." Leave the politics out, it's just #funny. — Justin Fleshman (@fleshmaj) March 28, 2018

I thought I was going to hate this new #Roseanne but I have laughed, out loud, from my belly like 5 times. It has surprised me just like the new #WillandGrace. 😂😂😂😂 — Emposter Sindrome (@snoe_fenix) March 28, 2018

I am cracking up at #Roseanne ripping into BOTH political parties for all of their extremes. pic.twitter.com/Ht97dyBSgD — Lora Ashley (@itsL0ra) March 28, 2018