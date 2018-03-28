Roseanne is the latest classic to get a rebooted treatment, and many are curious to see how one of America’s most relatable families feels in a new century (will they completely ignore the insane last season?). While reviews have been largely positive — our own Alan Sepinwall is confident that the show justifies its existence in the first few episodes — would viewers flock to the warm cackle that defined the show in its original era? Or would they be too turned off by the controversial star, Roseanne Barr, who has spouted political views that make even her costars uncomfortable.
Turns out, fans on Twitter were pretty mixed. Some welcomed the return of the Connors with open arms, settling back into the signature couch and enjoying the callbacks, winking jokes, and more timely references.
