Twenty-eight-year-old actor Ross Butler (Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why) is currently embroiled in a bizarre lawsuit involving Courtney Love and Sam Lufti (of Britney Spears meltdown “fame”) filed by Frances Bean Cobain’s ex-husband, The Eeries frontman Isaiah Silva. In court documents filed earlier this year, Silva alleges that the trio conspired to break into his home, beat him up, and steal a guitar once belonging to Kurt Cobain.

The guitar in question was the one famously used by Cobain in his November 1993 MTV Unplugged performance, about four months before he committed suicide. It was a big point of contention when Frances Bean and Silva divorced, which was arguably a pretty big d*ck move on his part. Ultimately, a judge ruled that Silva could keep it. Silva is now alleging that shortly after Cobain filed for divorce in June of 2106, Lutfi, Butler, and another unnamed man arrived at his West Hollywood home where they burglarized, sexually battered, and tried to kill him.

Now, Butler has filed court documents of his own asking to be dismissed from the lawsuit, with a different recollection of the series of events from the night in question. He says that Lutfi simply picked him up and drove to Silva’s West Hollywood home to check in with him, after he and Cobain had apparently “gone silent after sending him some troubling text messages.” From The Blast: