There are a lot of enraging issues these days. Elon Musk buying Twitter. Kanye West spewing anti-Semitism. The kooky GOP candidates who may inexplicably win big in the Midterm elections. But please reserve some ire for one unfortunate victim of cancel culture: the McRib. The McDonald’s sandwich, which has long only been available on special occasions, is coming back, but this time will be its “farewell tour.” And there’s one commentator who isn’t having it.

On an episode of The Daily Show last week, Roy Wood Jr. stopped his traffic report dead to rant about the dearly departing McRib. He was livid.

“What did the McRib do? Did it say something about Jewish people or something? I thought the McRib is an ally, the McRib has been an ally for years and years,” Wood joked. “We all know why McDonald’s canceled the Snack Wrap, we know what the Snack Wrap said, that made perfect sense.”

“What did the Snack Wrap say?” host Trevor Noah asked.

“I’m not going to repeat that on television,” Wood replied.

Wood got so worked up that he eventually issued a threat to McDonald’s brass. “If you dare, as an organization, to certify the cancellation of the McRib, I will not accept those results,” he charged. “I will get a group of people together, and we’re going to travel, and we’re going to march down to McDonald’s headquarters.”

He vowed to “storm the McDonald’s office” on “the first week of January,” at which point Noah butted in, saying that sounded too “familiar” to another major event that Republicans continue to downplay.

You can watch the segment in the video above. Wood’s rant begins around the 12:45 mark.