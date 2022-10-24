The McDonald’s McRib Is Coming Back, But This Is Its ‘Farewell Tour’

Today McDonald’s announced that its seasonal sandwich, the McRib is returning to the menu on October 31st, but in the same tweet announcing the return, the Golden Arches also revealed that this time it’ll be the sandwich’s “farewell tour.”

Generally, the McRib hits menus in late fall — because nothing says ‘autumn’ like processed meat with fake bones molded into the shape of some ribs right? — but this announcement is a bit surprising. Is McDonald’s actually going to ditch the McRib for good?

the mcrib is coming back 10.31 but this is its farewell tour — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2022

Before you start hyperventilating, relax, because there is a high chance we’ll see the McRib again. According to McDonald’s corporate website, it seems like the McRib is just going to be taking a bit of a break after three consecutive years of hitting menus nationwide between fall and winter. This isn’t the first time the McRib has gone on an extended break either, the McRib wasn’t available nationwide between 2012 and 2020, though it did appear in a more limited capacity.

“Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ but a ‘see you later.’ Because as our McRibs Stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when — or if — the McRib is coming back,” says the Mcdonald’s website.

So the McRib going on a farewell tour means just about as much as Jay-Z announcing he’s going into retirement. It’s just a thing being said to move more product. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that McDonald’s isn’t planning on actually axing the McRib considering they released an NFT of the product last year and have been selling the sandwich off and on for over 40 years. Clearly, McDonald’s is following Taco Bell which also has a habit of ditching fan favorites only to bring them back again and again.

Here is how people responded to the stunt on Twitter.

people acting like this gonna stop me from absolutely demolishing 20 nuggets — AlphaKillz (@AlphaKillz) October 24, 2022

making room for another thing to return??? pic.twitter.com/LNxgmrgiRC — 𝕒𝕕𝕖𝕝𝕖𝕚𝕟𝕖 | BRING BACK ALL DAY BREAKFAST (@addyluvzpizza) October 24, 2022

No joke. my brother and I use to stop whatever we were doing to call or text each other the Mcrib is back. 💜😂 — Scary Wasteland 🦇 (@wasteland_dude) October 24, 2022

If you don’t continue to bring it back yearly I will have nothing to look forward to in my life anymore and will have no choice but to end my own life

You will have my blood on your hands instead of the sweet yet tangy bbq sauce I know and love — McRib Mommy (@pissdrinker444) October 24, 2022

Why would you take away one of your best & favorite sandwiches? Instead of removing it, you should be adding it to the menu full time. Should've done it 20 years ago. It's really the only sandwich you have that can rival any other sandwich & stand atop of them all. — Kensi Michelle (@CiriAntares) October 24, 2022

This is like those overpriced furniture stores that have been "going out of business" for 20 years. When Taco Bell announced they were getting rid of the Mexican Pizza, I knew they were going to bring it back. McDonald's is trying to do the same. Preying on people's FOMO. — Amy (@AmyKono) October 24, 2022

The Mc rib is one of the most exciting parts of your otherwise drab, boring, and lifeless menu. You might want to reconsider. Or at least start innovating. — Indie Wrestling Life (@indiewrestlLIFE) October 24, 2022

Bring back Mac tonight! pic.twitter.com/7LV5PB85Gu — mac tonight daily (@dailymactonight) October 24, 2022

Or these because these chicken tenders were > than the chicken nuggets. pic.twitter.com/gf9AHg8tKu — Ladend (@ThatOneLadend) October 24, 2022

Responses seem to be mixed but hopefully, it’s given McDonald’s some insight into fan favorites that have yet to make a return. Also, here is to hoping McDonald’s never brings back the living horror that is Mac Tonight.