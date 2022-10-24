mcrib-tf-uproxx.jpg
The McDonald’s McRib Is Coming Back, But This Is Its ‘Farewell Tour’

Today McDonald’s announced that its seasonal sandwich, the McRib is returning to the menu on October 31st, but in the same tweet announcing the return, the Golden Arches also revealed that this time it’ll be the sandwich’s “farewell tour.”

Generally, the McRib hits menus in late fall — because nothing says ‘autumn’ like processed meat with fake bones molded into the shape of some ribs right? — but this announcement is a bit surprising. Is McDonald’s actually going to ditch the McRib for good?

Before you start hyperventilating, relax, because there is a high chance we’ll see the McRib again. According to McDonald’s corporate website, it seems like the McRib is just going to be taking a bit of a break after three consecutive years of hitting menus nationwide between fall and winter. This isn’t the first time the McRib has gone on an extended break either, the McRib wasn’t available nationwide between 2012 and 2020, though it did appear in a more limited capacity.

“Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ but a ‘see you later.’ Because as our McRibs Stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when — or if — the McRib is coming back,” says the Mcdonald’s website.

So the McRib going on a farewell tour means just about as much as Jay-Z announcing he’s going into retirement. It’s just a thing being said to move more product. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that McDonald’s isn’t planning on actually axing the McRib considering they released an NFT of the product last year and have been selling the sandwich off and on for over 40 years. Clearly, McDonald’s is following Taco Bell which also has a habit of ditching fan favorites only to bring them back again and again.

Here is how people responded to the stunt on Twitter.

Responses seem to be mixed but hopefully, it’s given McDonald’s some insight into fan favorites that have yet to make a return. Also, here is to hoping McDonald’s never brings back the living horror that is Mac Tonight.

