‘Batwoman’ Will Reportedly Replace Ruby Rose With An All-New Character

When Ruby Rose announced her surprise exit from The CW’s Batwoman, fans were naturally concerned about how the show would handle her departure, considering she, as Batwoman, was the main character. Rose’s decision to leave is a first for the Arrowverse, which has never had to deal with losing one of its lead actors before, and it sounds like the writers are taking an interesting approach to the dilemma.

According to Decider, the show is looking to cast an all-new character named “Ryan Wilder” who will replace Rose’s Kate Kane as Batwoman in the second season. While the news originally came from a leaked casting call on Reddit, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that The CW is planning to replace Rose’s character instead of simply recasting her role. Notably, Ryan Wilder will also continue the show’s commitment to featuring an LGBTQ actress as Batwoman:

“She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her,” the notice reads, according to Decider. “With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

As for Rose’s reason for leaving Batwoman, numerous sources have said that the actress was not a fan of the long hours required for the series, and it allegedly led to unpleasant experiences on set. Outside of a joint statement announcing her decision to leave, Rose has stayed quiet about exiting the show, but she recently shared a cryptic message on Instagram that would suggest there’s more to the story than is being reported.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know..,” the actress wrote in the caption. “I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all.”

You can see Ruby Rose’s message to Batwoman fans below:

(Via Decider, The Hollywood Reporter)