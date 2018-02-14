Netflix Has Lured Ryan Murphy Away From FX And Fox For A Massive Amount Of Money

#FX #Netflix
Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.13.18 6 Comments

Getty Image

It’s hard to imagine FX without at least one Ryan Murphy show, let alone shows. He’s worked with the network since 2003 when Nip/Tuck premiered, and currently has three series on the air, including American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and Feud, as well as the upcoming Pose. He also created Glee, Scream Queens, and 9-1-1 for Fox, which, like FX, falls under the 21st Century Fox umbrella. It’s been a solid working relationship between Murphy, who’s had seemingly complete creative freedom (did someone say blood orgy with Lady Gaga?), and 21st Century Fox, which can boast of its Emmy-winning shows, but to paraphrase The People v. O. J. Simpson star Cuba Gooding, Jr., Netflix showed him the money. Lots and lots of money.

On Tuesday, the streaming service announced that, like equally in-demand creator Shonda Rhimes before him, it had signed Murphy to a five-year deal worth as much as $300 million. He will make the move to Netflix in July.

“The history of this moment is not lost on me,” said Murphy. “I am a gay kid from Indiana who moved to Hollywood in 1989 with $55 dollars in savings in my pocket, so the fact that my dreams have crystallized and come true in such a major way is emotional and overwhelming to me. I am awash in genuine appreciation for [Netflix CCO] Ted Sarandos, [CEO] Reed Hastings, and [vice president of original content] Cindy Holland at Netflix for believing in me and the future of my company which will continue to champion women, minorities, and LGBTQ heroes and heroines, and I am honored and grateful to continue my partnership with my friends and peers at Fox on our existing shows.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#Netflix
TAGS21st Century FoxFXNETFLIXRYAN MURPHY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP