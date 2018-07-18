‘American Horror Story’ Creator Ryan Murphy Says He’s ‘Not Interested In Shock Value Anymore’

#FX #American Crime Story #American Horror Story #Netflix
07.18.18 2 hours ago

FX

Between FOX’s Glee and FX’s Pose, television writer, producer and director extraordinaire Ryan Murphy is no stranger to creating programs generally described as “positive” by critics and audiences alike. Nor, for that matter, has he been shy when it comes to making stories about much darker materials, like FX’s American Crime Story and American Horror Story anthologies. Now that he’s in the process of taking his menagerie to Netflix, it seems Murphy is no longer interested in what he called “shock value” at an event at the Beverly Hilton.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy made his creative feelings clear while in conversation with celebrity journalist Ronan Farrow (who helped bring down Harvey Weinstein back in November) at an event on Wednesday. “I’m not interested in shock value anymore,” he said, adding that he has “gotten away from sexuality and violence and how far I can push the envelope” in his recent work. “The new thing I’m doing focuses on [projects] that aren’t just not in my view. I’m working with young talent, trying to get them in the system and trying to change the system.”

Unsurprisingly, Murphy’s work on Pose has had a big impact on his viewpoint. Billed as one of the biggest examples of LGBTQ representation on television, both in front of and behind the cameras, Murphy equated his latest FX series to “showrunning as advocacy.” He clarified that his ideas “started for me earlier,” but were “really kicked into high gear on Pose.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#American Crime Story#American Horror Story#Netflix
TAGSamerican crime storyAMERICAN HORROR STORYFXNETFLIXPoseRYAN MURPHY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP