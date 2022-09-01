ryan-reynolds.jpg
Ryan Reynolds Accidentally Broke A Piece Of Warner Bros Set History That Goes Way Back In His Career

Ryan Reynolds is good at a lot of things: buying soccer teams, being an actor sometimes, and forcing his friends to eat really hot peppers until they cry. But he also notoriously pulls weird pranks and stunts for seemingly no reason other than the fact that he is Ryan Reynolds. The actor’s most recent stunt involved a piece of television history.

One of Reynolds’ first roles was as a mischievous med student on the ’90s sitcom Two Guys, A Girl, And A Pizza Place alongside Nathan Fillion. The show ran on ABC for four seasons from 1998 to 2001.

While filming his latest series Welcome To Wrexham, which chronicles his journey with Rob McElhenney after buying the Wrexham AMC football team, Reynolds made a quick stop at the Warner Bros lot, where he stumbled upon the same stage that Two Guys filmed over 20 years ago. The actor stopped by the soundstage to honor his time on the show, and the beautiful moment turned into a classic Reynolds situation when he “accidentally” broke said plaque, which turned out to be plastic. He wasn’t a fan.

One of the “metal” pieces turned out to be rubber, which immediately broke off when Reynolds touched it. The Deadpool actor complained to McElhenney, “I mean, how much does it cost to put a real [plaque]? I never felt it before… I feel so much less special. Thank you for that ice-cold bucket of humility.”

Hopefully, Reynolds will offer to fix the important historic monument, because the soundstage is also home to the much-loved sitcom Reba, and Ryan Reynolds does NOT want to get on Reba’s bad side.

