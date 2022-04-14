ryan rob
Thanks To Ryan Reynolds, You Can Now Pee While Staring At A Bronzed Plaque Of Rob McElhenney

Rob McElhenney turned 45 years old today. Let’s all wish the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Mythic Quest creator and star a happy birthday. If you want to get him something, sorry but it’s too late: he already got the best present.

“As you know, I take birthdays very seriously. I’m excited to unveil the @RMcElhenney Commemorative Urinal at @Wrexham_AFC Racecourse,” actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted on Thursday. The Adam Project star also included a video of himself standing next to the plaque (featuring an unflattering photo of McElhenney) at Racecourse Ground, the home of the soccer team, sorry, football club they co-own, Wrexham A.F.C. “Today, we celebrate Mr. Co-Chairman, Robert Lucinda McElhenney, with this memorial urinal,” Reynolds says in the video before popping a celebratory bottle of champagne.

McElhenney was, um, flattered by the gesture. “My dream has always been to urinate while staring at a bronzed plaque of my face. Thank you Ryan for making dreams come true!” he tweeted.

McElhenney and Reynolds became fast friends while texting during the pandemic. “I was in Mexico and I had posted a photograph of my wife and me drinking tequila,” the It’s Always Sunny star. “I remember getting a DM from Ryan, and he was like, ‘Stop drinking that sh*t. I’m going to send you a case of Aviation Gin.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay, that sounds good. I’ll drink anything.’ Then Ryan said, ‘Oh, by the way, I’m a big fan of yours.’ And I said, ‘Obviously I’m a big fan of yours.’ And we just became text buddies.”

And now their friendship is immortalized in urinal form.

