It’s not unusual for people to ask Steve-O to do things. In fact, he does a lot of things, like give Post Malone a tattoo or allow a swam of bees to literally engulf his genitals. So when he was asked to appear in a commercial with Ryan Reynolds and promote a new ad brand while eating the world’s hottest pepper, it would be a little upsetting if he didn’t do it.

The new ad, which is a brilliant move from MNTN, features Steve-O explaining how he built an ad campaign for his hot sauce, Hot Sauce For Your Butthole, which is a real thing that exists. The duo explains how to quickly and easily make an ad for his hot sauce. But it’s really not that easy for Steve-O, who slowly descends into madness.



Reynolds periodically checks in with Steve-O as he painfully explains how he made his ads, all while his face slowly begins to turn into an unsightly shade of red as he chokes on some milk (something he is familiar with). After a few moments of walking around and saying things like “my throat is closing” and “f*ck you, Satan.” Reynolds eventually takes over for Steve-O, moments before cradling him on the ground.

The Carolina Reaper is the hottest pepper in the world, according to the Guinness Book Of World Records, and Steve-O says it’s the hottest pepper you can legally put in your mouth. Not that anyone ever should!

Check out the clip above.