Ryan Reynolds has already made it clear he thinks LeVar Burton should be the next host of Jeopardy! and in the wake of Mike Richards abruptly quitting as host amid a cascade of scandals he seems to be even more certain that things will work out for the one-time guest host.

Reynolds is a Jeopardy! fan for sure — he made a cameo in one of Alex Trebek’s final episodes hosting the show before his death — and he’s also a fan of the former Reading Rainbow host. So when Richards left the hosting job open again, after a landslide of accusations and inappropriate comments from his past, Reynolds took to Twitter with a not-so-subtle message of support.

Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015 Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn’t see it. Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I’m forever grateful. Hi @levarburton — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 20, 2021

A fan favorite who finally got a chance to guest host the show late last month, Burton was ultimately overlooked for the actual hosting gig. But according to Reynolds, it’s just a matter of time before the powers that be at Sony realize it’s what the people want for the show’s future.

“Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015 Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn’t see it,” Reynolds said on Friday in a Tweet. “Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I’m forever grateful.”

Reynolds finished the post by saying “hi” and tagging Burton, who has certainly enjoyed his Friday on Twitter. It’s a really nice note from someone who has seen legions of online fans make their hopes a reality in the past, with the actor certainly benefiting in the process. And while it’s entirely unclear if Burton will end up actually getting the job, it’s nice to see that Burton’s getting significant support in the wake of a very strange fortnight in the Jeopardy! universe.