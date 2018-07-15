Showtime

Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series Who Is America? debuted this morning on its streaming app (it will premiere on cable tonight at 10 p.m.), and in its first episode, it contains all the hallmarks of what made Borat and Ali G successful, hard-to-watch, and comically insightful as they were. In the series, Sacha Baron Cohen introduces four new characters to talk with a host of people, including Congressmen, Bernie Sanders, a Southern Republican couple, an art dealer, and some NRA enthusiasts.

The first segment sees Cohen character Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr. Ph.D. — a man confined to a wheelchair by choice (to conserve his energy) — speak with Bernie Sanders about healthcare and the distribution of wealth. Senator Sanders, to his credit, acquits himself well in the interview. He listens to Ruddick, corrects him when he is wrong (or at least tries to), and never embarrasses himself.

The second segment is easily the most difficult to watch, almost to the point of being unbearable. In it, Cohen plays a loony liberal caricature who aims to “heal the divide” in America by trying to convince Republicans that their opinions are wrong. He talks to a South Carolina Republican couple who invite him into their home to discuss politics over dinner.