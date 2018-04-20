Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You can forgive Michael C. Hall for taking some time off after Dexter. For one thing, the Showtime series was on for eight seasons (and before that, he did five seasons of Six Feet Under); also, the series finale was, let’s say, not well received. Hall hasn’t been entirely off the map — he played John F. Kennedy on The Crown and fought Coach Taylor in Game Night — but he’s coming back in a big way with the Netflix and Canal+ co-production, Safe.

Created by novelist Harlan Coben, the eight-part drama follows a pediatric surgeon, Tom (Hall), who is raising two daughters, Jenny and Carrie, by himself following the death of his wife. “Everyone seems to be recovering and thriving,” according to Deadline, “until one evening, Jenny sneaks out to a party. A murder and a disappearance ensue, bringing buried secrets to the surface.”

Also, Hall gets to do a British accent, which might be the biggest draw. That, and the finale. “The ending will shock you,” Coben (who knows a mystery is only as good as its ending) told Entertainment Weekly. “You hear that all the time, but I think Safe will really take you for a fun ride.” Hopefully no lumberjacks are involved. Safe premieres on Netflix on May 10.