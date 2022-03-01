Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail has just announced his latest project, Metropolis, which will land at Apple TV+. Esmail will write and direct the series, based on the iconic sci-fi movie of the same name, directed by Fritz Lang.

The original Metropolis took place in the not-so-faraway future of the year 2026, where there is a major economic divide, with wealthy people living in swanky high-rise buildings, while the working class live below them literally and figuratively. (So, it’s not too far off, honestly.) Lang’s Metropolis was based on the novel (also of the same name, to keep it confusing) by German author Thea von Harbou.

There are no updates on the cast at this point, but perhaps Esmail can get Rami Malek back for a role after he won his Academy Award in 2019 for his portrayal of Freddy Mercury. The two have been reportedly working together on various projects since collaborating on Mr. Robot, though none of those projects have been released. Instead, Malek became a Bond villain.

Esmail created Mr. Robot in 2015, which was met with critical acclaim, and helped launch Malek’s career. The series ran for four seasons and concluded in 2019. Since then, Esmail directed Amazon Prime’s Homecoming starring Julia Roberts and Janelle Monae, and Briarpatch starring Rosario Dawson.