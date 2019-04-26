Samantha Bee Has No Desire To Talk To Donald Trump, Ever

Getty Image

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which is in the midst of its fourth season, has often made the most noise and delved deepest into issues that have sometimes fallen by the wayside in the over-caffeinated Donald Trump driven news cycle. Host and producer Samantha Bee has even had the unique experience of being pulled into that news cycle, prompting Trump and his acolytes to call for her to lose her job after remarks about the President’s aide (and daughter), Ivanka Trump, were deemed controversial. But that hasn’t slowed Bee down. The show has forged on and Bee has continued to take hard swings.

On Saturday (10pm EST) TBS will air the second Not The White House Correspondents Dinner, offering an answer to the actual correspondents’ dinner’s recusal from its duty to roast the President (every President, as is tradition). It’s also a response to a world made more hostile toward the press thanks to Trump’s words and actions (proceeds from the event, which is being recorded Friday, are going to the Committee To Protect Journalists). But as Bee explained when we spoke with her earlier this week, this latest special and everything her show does isn’t done out of a sense of obligation. Rather, Bee is propelled by a sense inspiration and passion that enriches the work that she and her team put out.

Thanks for doing this. I appreciate it.

Oh, no problem. I’m happy to be doing it. I’m in the hotel lobby so you’ll have to pardon me for a sec, I’m going to try to find a quiet, kind of unobtrusive place. There’s a lot of club music playing. [Laughs]

That’s my lede: Sam Bee called me from the club…

It’s four o’clock in the morning, I was in Ibiza…

Yeah, exactly. Perfect. So, what was your response when they announced that they weren’t going to go ahead with a comedian as host of the actual White House Correspondent’s Dinner.

Well, I think that was one of the deciding factors for us in determining very positively that we were going to do our own event, actually. We kind of heard that and went, “Oh brother, okay. Well, let’s do it again.” The idea was bubbling in my own brain and amongst the staff. I’m pretty sure that was one of the precipitating pieces of information that pushed us forward. It was just so unfair. When the President reacts so strongly to something and tells the White House Correspondents’ Association to do something about it… and they actually pivoted. Listen, I think Ron Chernow will do a great job. He’s a smart guy. He knows what he’s doing. But, you know, this is the tradition. When you’re the President, it’s your job to sit there once a year and look straight into the eye of a comedian and take your lumps for fifteen minutes. It’s part of the social contract. So, we decided to do one.

I think I’ve heard you say this before, but that kind of capitulation, it’s not like it’s going to change anything in the relationship between him and the White House Correspondents.

No!

He’s still going to do exactly what he’s been doing. So, it’s like, why appease him?

Yeah, why appease him? Why bother? You don’t let him set the terms for the First Amendment, that’s for sure.

Definitely. Why did you say you weren’t going to do another one after the first special?

I think we just felt like we had done it. I didn’t think that it was necessary to make an annual tradition out of it. I like to do things when I’m kind of called to do them or I feel interested in doing them. I don’t like to do things just because… you know, “It happens once a year, and once you do it once it happens the same time every year.” I just don’t like to operate that way, in general. So, I didn’t really know that we’d feel so called to do it again and then we were so we decided to do it again, you know? I don’t like to be tied to anything, particularly. I like to do things when the spirit moves. And I’m very lucky because TBS is down with that, actually. They’re very good about it and they’re excited to do it again.

With that in mind, what’s going to feel different this year as opposed to the last one?

I think they’re really different this year because we’re reacting to different things. Two years have passed. I think that the first Not The White House Correspondents Dinner had the feeling of reacting to the election and the inauguration and how in shock we all were. Even continuing into April. So much has happened in that two year period. Everyone’s kind of feeling under siege. It’s dangerous and scary to be a journalist now. It’s a very important job. Great journalism is happening on a scale that I think… there’s an awareness of it. But the landscape is changing and so we wanted to respond to that two years later.

Like you said, so much has changed in two years. Obviously, the show has been on… this is Season Four. Things have changed so much in four years. How do you feel the show has changed over that time, in general?

We’ve adapted to this crazy news cycle. We could not have anticipated that it would feel like this. We’re grappling with the same kinds of issues that other shows like ours are grappling with. Just the relentlessness of the news cycle. I mean that’s our job to respond to the news and current events. Handling that is actually pretty onerous. I think the show has evolved. It’s different. There’s a different flavor when you’re an upstart news show versus a show that has been established for four years. It’s just a feeling or a maturity on the show. Everybody kind of knows what they’re doing now. The machine is working really well. So living life is ever so slightly easier… [laughs] Which is nice.

Sure.

But then we take on these big tasks like doing an hour-long special at the end of a five-week run of shows. So we do like to challenge ourselves.

How do you go about picking which stories to focus on? The deeper dives like when you go to Yemen.

You know, they’re driven by the things that we feel passionately about. But also you can kind of tell. Everybody pitches stories at the office and you can see which ones really excite all of us. There are a couple of stories coming up in the next couple of months that we all kind of went on a journey with, and that’s really fun too. So you don’t feel like you’re sitting back and telling people things they already know. The period of discovery is where we can find freshness or we find variety in our day. Investigating things that we just didn’t know about. You can tell. You can tell when a story really wakes people up. Those are exciting to do.