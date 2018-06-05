Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The fallout from Roseanne Barr’s racist comments on Twitter and the cancellation of her sitcom at ABC has come to a point where reality has set in for fans of the show and those involved in the production. What happens next won’t bring it back, but ABC is apprently trying whatever they can to revive parts of it in some form without Barr. One rumored idea is a series focusing on Sara Gilbert’s character Darlene, with John Goodman apparently very interested in the spin-off.

Gilbert didn’t address any possible returns to the Conner house, but she did add some more to her reaction of the cancellation during The Talk on Monday. Clearly showing emotion, Gilbert discussed the situation with her co-hosts and how she feels about ABC’s decision: