Sara Gilbert Tearfully Sides With ABC Over The ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation: ‘It’s Sad To See It End In This Way’

Entertainment Writer
06.04.18

The fallout from Roseanne Barr’s racist comments on Twitter and the cancellation of her sitcom at ABC has come to a point where reality has set in for fans of the show and those involved in the production. What happens next won’t bring it back, but ABC is apprently trying whatever they can to revive parts of it in some form without Barr. One rumored idea is a series focusing on Sara Gilbert’s character Darlene, with John Goodman apparently very interested in the spin-off.

Gilbert didn’t address any possible returns to the Conner house, but she did add some more to her reaction of the cancellation during The Talk on Monday. Clearly showing emotion, Gilbert discussed the situation with her co-hosts and how she feels about ABC’s decision:

“In addition to my statement, I would like to say this has been a very difficult week. A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I’m proud of the show we made. This show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way…

“I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision ABC made.”

TAGSABCRoseanneROSEANNE BARRSARA GILBERTTHE TALK

