(Warning: Spoilers for Mayans M.C. will be found below, so don’t continue unless you’re all caught up.)

This week’s Mayans M.C. episode sees Emily Galindo (neé Thomas), the icy-blonde wife of a cartel head, finally see results with a project that, honestly, has been an obsession. That would be the seemingly odd “agripark” fixation, which feels unusual to see continually play out on a biker-drama show, but really, this is Emily’s way of making her mark. She also wants to help Miguel legitimize his crime-soaked family (there’s a The Godfather theme still at play here), but her chosen means (bribing a government worker and enlisting EZ for a final push) certainly aren’t legitimate. In other words, Emily’s probably gonna be working hard to hide any unraveling threads.

Sarah Bolger, who plays Emily, was happy to speak with us about her character’s motivations on the Kurt Sutter and Elgin James-created Sons of Anarchy spinoff. In the process, we got a little goofy while shouting about agriparks, but Emily’s transformation has taken a serious turn. She’s assuming her own power in a masculine world, and Bolger’s excited for what’s to come while hoping that it includes a ride.

When talked to Kurt Sutter before Mayans began, he told us that it was important to distinguish this show’s strong females from Gemma or Tara on Sons of Anarchy. What’s your take on how Emily is coming to her own power and energy?

Well, in season one, she was sort-of blissfully unaware. Her husband, at the time, was always just trying to get out of that world, the cartel, the tremendously violent world that the were stuck in because of his familial ties. And I think the new revelation for Emily in the second season and how we see her grow is that we find that she’s very well-equipped for this kind of work, which surprises her. She’s very well-equipped to be in this nefarious business.

Emily sort-of ominously hinted to Iliana that she’s inherited part of her newly cutthroat abilities from her mother, who we haven’t seen.

Yes, that’s interesting because we’ve never really played the mother into the story yet. What I think we’re inferring there is that she grew up in [an environment] that was hard, that was tough on her and that this seeming seediness that Emily dives into during season 2 is maybe stolen from her mother.

We don’t know too much about who Emily was before marrying Miguel, right?

We don’t, but I guess what we do know is in the flashbacks we’ve seen.

It feels like those flashbacks with Emily and EZ play in a pretty dreamlike way, and they almost feel unreal.