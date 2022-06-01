Plenty of reasons exist (including projectile vomiting) for why And Just Like That… turned out to secretly be a horror show. The foremost reason on a lot of people’s minds, though, was an easy scapegoat: Che Diaz. The character, portrayed by Sara Ramirez, received a lot of backlash, and I actually (begrudgingly) enjoyed how the show decided to have fun with this non-binary character and make them interesting, rather than, you know, safe. Yes, Che was brash as hell and abrasive and I probably wouldn’t want to hang in the same room with them, but damn, Che made the first season worth it.

Well, Season 2 of the sequel show is on the way, although we didn’t receive any confirmation that Che Diaz (who decided to head outta New York to make a TV pilot) would return to further rock Miranda’s world. Now (and on this first day of Pride Month), Ramirez appears in a fantastic profile in Variety, and the piece is really worth a read. However, I want to point toward the confirmation from showrunner Michael Patrick King, who says that Che will definitely return, and get ready because added Che dimensions are on the way:

King himself is effusive when he speaks about Ramírez — and about Che. “One of my burning passions about Season 2 is Che,” he says. “I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn’t see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really.”

I don’t know about you, but this is rather exciting news. More Che! Hey, if Che left the show, all we’d be left with is the shadow of a Peloton to make things feel layered. And we can’t have that. As for Ramirez, they told Variety that they didn’t take the pushback against Che personally. “I choose what I receive, right?” declared Ramirez. “I don’t have to receive everything! And this is Michael’s baby. He created this role. He wrote it. Those are his and his writing team’s jokes.” Hey, don’t call it a comeback for Che Diaz, but do read the full Variety piece here.

(Via Variety)