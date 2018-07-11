Getty Image

Showtime teased a surprise new Sacha Baron Cohen series on the 4th of July, and over the course of the last week, we’ve gained a few new details about the satirical series. It’s called Who Is America?, and the seven-episode series will kick off this Saturday, July 15th, with the first of seven half-hour episodes. Baron will be trying out a new character — or characters — and we know about at least one of his interview subjects will be Dick Cheney. The former Vice President agreed to sign a waterboarding kit for the Sacha Baron Cohen character.

With only a few more days until it debuts, we are now learning that another one of those interview subjects is Sarah Palin and one of her daughters. Baron’s character in that interview is a “heavily disguised …. disabled U.S. Veteran, fake wheelchair and all.” Palin took to Facebook to complain that she got duped by Sacha Baron Cohen, writing “I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime.”

We are not privy to the content of the interview, but it’s not likely to paint a flattering portrait of Palin given the tone of her Facebook post: