Over the past few weeks, FX has ramped up its promotion of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series, Impeachment: American Crime Story, which will tackle the infamous Clinton-Lewinsky scandal. However, that process has resulted in viewers getting a first look at Sarah Paulson‘s portrayal of Lewinsky confidante/backstabber Linda Tripp, which has sparked considerable backlash over the actress’s use of a “fat suit,” for lack of a better term.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Paulson responded to the criticism, and it appears that the actress agrees that it wasn’t the best creative choice. According to Paulson, she originally planned to naturally gain weight for the role, but later, opted to use the fat suit. While she ultimately blames the responsibility of actors to embody their roles with every tool at their disposal, she wouldn’t make the same choice again. Via IndieWire:

Paulson added that she “regrets” not thinking more about the harm of wearing a fat suit prior to making the decision. “I also know it’s a privileged place to be sitting and thinking about it and reflecting on it, having already gotten to do it, and having had an opportunity that someone else didn’t have,” the actress told the Times. “You can only learn what you learn when you learn it. Should I have known? Abso-f*cking-lutely. But I do now. And I wouldn’t make the same choice going forward.”

Paulson also argues that the big question is “Was she supposed to say no [to the part]?” Considering the end-product ended up barely looking like Linda Tripp anyway… maybe? Probably? We get that she’s Ryan Murphy’s muse, but we’re pretty sure there were tons of people involved in Bill Clinton’s impeachment who Paulson could’ve played.

Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres November 2 on FX.

(Via Los Angeles Times)