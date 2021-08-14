Sarah Silverman’s guest hosting stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been fun as long as you’re not Rudy Giuliani. On Thursday’s episode, though, her monologue poked fun at not only herself hosting an ex-boyfriend’s show but anyone still on the fence about getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

“Look, I know you guys miss Jimmy,” Silverman said on Thursday. “But take it from me, you will get over him. It’s true. He does not have to define you. Sure, you wasted your child-bearing years with him, but you will find you again. And this time, you’ll be stronger and you’ll be wiser. But also older. Look, my point is, freeze your eggs.”

After that, Silverman turned her monologue to the news of the day, which is a growing number of mask and vaccine mandates private businesses and some public entities are starting to institute amid the rise of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Silverman took aim at anti-vaxxers and those complaining about the mandates going into place in cities like New York. Silverman made it clear she has no problem with vaccine mandates on Thursday night, though she did poke fun at basically everyone in the process.

“If getting vaccinated lets me go to a bar or a gym in L.A., that is a small price to pay to hang out with some of the worst people alive,” she joked.

Silverman admitted that getting jabbed has become a “touchy subject” in recent months, but suggested that maybe bars like “Cabo Wabo” or “Dave and Busters” can be designated for anti-vax people to enjoy while everyone else enjoys the rest of society. She also finished with a bit of sarcastic speculation about mandating other life-saving vaccines for reentry into society next.

“I mean, come on! What’s next with this stuff, you know?” she asked sarcastically. “Before kids can go to school, they’ll have to get a shot for polio, diphtheria, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis B! Oh, wait, they already do that!”

It’s, well, a good point. And one of the reasons anti-vaccine lawsuits haven’t gotten very far even with Trump-appointee Amy Coney Barrett. You can watch the full monologue above.