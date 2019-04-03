Can We Please Talk About The Live TV Sarcophagus Opening?

Getty Image

The next few weeks are loaded with important pop culture goings-on. Game of Thrones returns for its final season on the 14th. Avengers: Endgame premieres on the 25th to put a bow on this iteration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And in between those two dates, on April 19, we have the biggest event of all: the season six premiere of Bosch on Amazon.

Hmm, I see you didn’t have the same reaction to that last one. Maybe it’s just me on that island. I really do love Bosch. Either way. Not the point. The point is that, in addition to all of that, someone is also going to open a sarcophagus on live television this weekend and we’re all just going about our lives like it’s not a big deal. It’s nuts to me. They are going to open a sarcophagus! On live television! Here, look:

The [Discovery] two-hour special is called “Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live,” and it takes place in a less-visited part of the country where new, exciting finds are coming to light. [Archaeologist Josh] Gates says they offer a glimpse of the “late period” in Egyptian history, around 600 BCE. “A few years ago, [archaeologists] started making some really significant discoveries here: a series of burial shafts leading down to a network of chambers and tunnels,” Gates says. “There’s a lot of folks buried down in these chambers. A lot of noble elite, high priests, things like that. So it’s a fascinating place to get a snapshot of this … period of Egyptian history.”

Yes, fine, great. Sounds wonderful. I guess. But, putting aside the issue of whether we should do it at all… think about this for a second. Think about it! Do you understand? Have you seen a single Brendan Fraser movie? Basically any one of them? I’m fascinated and flabbergasted. How are we not talking about this more? How is this not the only thing we’re talking about?

This is the time to talk about it, too, when we don’t know what’s inside it and anything is possible. Once they open it, the fun is gone. We’ll know. It’ll probably just be some bones. But today? Right now? There could be anything in there. They could pop the lid off and open a portal to another dimension. You don’t know, you know? And it’ll happen on live television. It’s like the time Geraldo opened “Al Capone’s vault” on live television and it turned out to be a big dumb empty room and we somehow let Geraldo keep going on television for another 30 years and counting. That’s what it’s like. But with a sarcophagus. And no Geraldo. They should invite Geraldo. That would be great. Invite Geraldo to the sarcophagus opening, you cowards!

Here where it really gets fun. After a normal, very reasonable amount of thought (days, non-stop, almost drove into the median because I was daydreaming about it), I realized you can boil down the infinite number of possibilities here to three simple things. These are the only answers we could get. I can’t decide which I like most. Maybe you can help. Let’s talk about the sarcophagus.