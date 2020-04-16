We’re still a few months out from the release of Peacock, NBC’s splashy new streamer, which, when it arrives, will feature not only favorites like The Office and Parks and Recreation but plenty of new content, available exclusive to them. On Wednesday, as per Entertainment Weekly, they dropped a glut of trailers, among them two of their big reboots: Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster.

The Saved by the Bell ad offers our first look at 2020 Bayside High School, and at its two main returning regulars: Mario Lopez’s A.C. Slater and Elizabeth Berkley’s Jessie Spano. Lopez looks frighteningly the same, missing only the mullet, which slightly takes the edge off the part where Jessie says, “Can you believe that was 30 years ago?” (Actually, it’s 31 years ago — 32 if you count its original incarnation as the Hayley Mills-led Good Morning, Miss Bliss.)

In any case, Lopez, now a gym teacher at his old haunt, gets the majority of the screentime, though he has to share it with a bevy of new teens who are up to…well, not no good, but some family-friendly hijinks all the same. At one point he tries to bond with them, reminiscing about fighting with his friends over girls — only to then tell one of them, “Oh, that was actually your dad!” He then turns to the other, saying, “Over your mom!” So the only thing that’s changed, really, is his age.

Meanwhile, it’s been 34 years since Soleil Moon Frye played Punky Brewster, who, from 1984 to 1986, was a young girl being raised by a foster father (Police Academy stalwart George Gaynes). What’s she up to now? According to the new version, she’s a mom of three, with a husband in the form of Freddie Prinze Jr. But she’s still wearing two different colors of shoes.

Saved by the Bell had to halt production due to the pandemic, though NBC still has confidence it will make its way onto their streaming coffers in 2020. Meanwhile, there’s no confirmed release date for Punky Brewster. Peacock also released trailers for Psych 2 and Angelyne, featuring a blonde, post-Shameless Emma Rossum. Peacock launches on July 15.

(Via EW)