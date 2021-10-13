After making its debut during Thanksgiving 2020, the new Saved By The Bell series is coming back for a second season just in time for this year’s Turkey Day. Peacock announced Season 2 in a new trailer that will bring everyone up to speed before unveiling what’s in store for both the old and new Bayside crews.

While it’s easy to dismiss Saved By The Bell as just another show milking ’90s nostalgia, it’s actually a freaking hilarious update on the classic series thanks to showrunner Tracey Wigfield, who was behind the absolute comedy gem, Great News. The new cast is great, and returning actors like Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar are amazingly game for putting a modern comedic spin on their old squeaky clean show. (Lopez as a weird and creepy Slater, who means well, is definitely a highlight.)

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Season 2 of Peacock’s hit comedy Saved By The Bell, Bayside High gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Daisy is determined not to get sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense,” but when a cute new student is elected student council VP, she finds herself in way over her head. Mac sees the competition as a way to finally step out from his father’s shadow. Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents’ divorce while Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend; Aisha seeks a new outlet after football is canceled; DeVante finds love with a rich Bayside girl, and Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past.

Saved By The Bell Season 2 starts streaming on November 24 on Peacock.