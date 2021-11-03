“That’s why we have all these reboots of teen shows from the ’90s. Get a new idea, Hollywood.” – A wise cheerleader.

You gotta respect the Saved By The Bell Season 2 trailer for calling itself out as part of the non-stoppable trend of reboots, revivals, revamps, and re-everything on TV. The first season proved to be surprisingly appealing and accessible to a younger, more culturally diverse audience, all while delivering some drama for the messed-up adults, who are all somehow still hanging out around or working at Bayside High School (yes, that’s odd). Zack “Attack” Morris returned as the terrible Governor of California, and Jessie and Slater and Kelly are all back. On a more somber note, expect this season to feature a tribute to the late Dustin Diamond (as reported by Variety and according to executive producer Franco Bario), who thanklessly portrayed Screech, back in the day.

The trailer, though, sticks with its usual peppy tone while including pointed mention of how much Slater and Zack think their lives suck, and of course, they turn it into a competition. And Jessie is going through a divorce, which means that Slater is way too excited. Yeah, don’t do that again, guys. They’re totally gonna do it again, right? Here’s what’s going on with the students, via the synopisis:

Bayside High gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Daisy is determined not to get sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense,” but when a cute new student is elected student council VP, she finds herself in way over her head. Mac sees the competition as a way to finally step out from his father’s shadow. Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents’ divorce while Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend; Aisha seeks a new outlet after football is canceled; DeVante finds love with a rich Bayside girl, and Slater and a newly single Jessie grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past.

Saved By The Bell returns to Peacock on November 24.