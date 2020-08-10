There is still no release date for Peacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot, but teasers continue to be dropped, ads that suggest this version will be a bit more tongue-in-cheek than the original. Indeed, the latest ad features a wink-wink call-back to one of the show’s most iconic/notorious/mocked moments: the episode where Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Zack Morris gets Elizabeth Berkley’s Jessie Spano hooked on caffeine pills.

Jessie’s climactic breakdown, involving her own twist on the Pointer Sisters’ hit “I’m So Excited,” has fueled untold memes and yuks over the years. Heck, it might even be the show’s most remembered moment. The teaser makes sure to slip in a call back. Berkley is back as Jessie, now a teacher at Bayside High School and as soon as she hears some of her students mentioning caffeine pills — while “I’m So Excited” blares on the soundtrack — she swoops in, scoops up the bottle, and proceeds to tell her young charges to not be her when she was their age.

“At first, they’re so exciting,” Berkley’s Jessie explains to a deeply confused student. “And then it gets even more exciting. But after that it gets so scary. And after that you’ve ruined your girl group shot and recording contract.”

Again, the new Saved by the Bell — which also exhumes Mario Lopez’s Al.C. Slater, and will feature appearances from other alumni — currently has no release date.

