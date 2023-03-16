Scarlett Johansson is a very good actress, a pretty good singer, and, as it turns out, a horrible weatherperson. While promoting her new skincare line on Thursday’s episode of the Today show, the Asteroid City star joined Al Roker to inform viewers what they can expect in their neck of woods.

“Alright you guys, here’s the weather. You got this map here, there’s a little bit of blue, a little bit of pink,” Johansson started, sounding like me trying to BS my way through a science project in high school. “Oh my goodness, the 20s!” she exclaimed when she saw the below-freezing temperatures in the midwest. “This is Netflix and chill weather!” Sounds like stealth marketing for her Netflix film Marriage Story to me (please do not “Netflix and chill” while Marriage Story is on; that’s not fun for anyone involved.)

The weather duo got the giggles when Johansson pointed out that the east coast would have “milder highs.” She asked, “What does that mean?” “That means it’s mild with high temperatures, nice and mild. It doesn’t mean that you get high and it’s mild,” he said, as both started cracking up laughing. “Different forecast.”

This is the third time Johansson has done the weather with Roker on Today, dating back to 2012. So much has changed since then. Let’s see. She bought a zoo and… that’s it, actually. But can’t that be enough?

Scarlett Johansson does the weather with Al Roker on The Today Show pic.twitter.com/9m4VFyOBbw — Best of Scarlett Johansson (@BestfScarlett) March 16, 2023

(Via People)