Netflix rings in the holiday with a handful of original films, specials, and series to keep us cozy and bingeing during the cold nights. First up is Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, a shoo-in for multiple Oscar nods with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson playing a couple going through a nasty divorce. Next is Tiffany Haddish’s new comedy special that sees the comedian getting back to her Jewish roots, and Ian Somerhalder brings us another vampire series, one that’s more heavy on the gore than his CW hit.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of December 6th.
Marriage Story (Netflix film streaming 12/6)
Noah Baumbach’s star-studded divorce drama is sure to be in the Oscar conversation, so now’s your chance to see what all of the critics are buzzing about. The film takes a look at messy breakups with Scarlett Johansson playing an actress and mother named Nicole, who is intent on separating from her stage director husband Charlie (Adam Driver). Laura Dern and Ray Liotta play their hard-hitting lawyers, who don’t help in diffusing the tension and resentment building between the pair when Nicole moves herself and their son across the country. It’s an intimate look at the emotional wreckage of a divorce and the struggle to put a family back together again, and it’s carried by some brilliant performances by Driver and Johansson.
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix special streaming 12/3)
Tiffany Haddish rings in her 40th birthday with a Bat Mitzvah blessed by Barbara Streisand herself and this comedy special, which imparts some hard-earned nuggets of wisdom with her usual brand of humor. From calling Drake’s dad the “Black Inspector Gadget” to leaning into her Jewish roots, there’s something to love for everyone here.
V Wars (Netflix series streaming 12/5)
Ian Somerhalder returns to the vampire genre with this sci-fi comic book adaptation but instead of playing a hunky bloodsucker, Somerhalder is the hero of this dystopian drama, Dr. Luther Swann who must find a cure for a deadly outbreak that infects his best friend. Expect plenty of gore and character deaths and … yeah, gore. This ain’t Mystic Falls, guys.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 12/1
Dead Kids
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
A Night at the Roxbury
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Bank
Eastsiders: Season 4
Hustle & Flow
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Avail. 12/2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2
Avail. 12/3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
War on Everyone
Avail. 12/4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let’s Dance
Los Briceño
Magic for Humans: Season 2
Avail. 12/5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Apache: La vida de Carlos
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas
V Wars
Avail. 12/6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
The Chosen One: Season 2
The Confession Killer
Fuller House: Season 5
Glow Up
Marriage Story
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
Three Days of Christmas
Triad Princess
Virgin River
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 12/11/19
Get Santa