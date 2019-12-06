Netflix rings in the holiday with a handful of original films, specials, and series to keep us cozy and bingeing during the cold nights. First up is Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, a shoo-in for multiple Oscar nods with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson playing a couple going through a nasty divorce. Next is Tiffany Haddish’s new comedy special that sees the comedian getting back to her Jewish roots, and Ian Somerhalder brings us another vampire series, one that’s more heavy on the gore than his CW hit. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of December 6th.

Marriage Story (Netflix film streaming 12/6) Noah Baumbach’s star-studded divorce drama is sure to be in the Oscar conversation, so now’s your chance to see what all of the critics are buzzing about. The film takes a look at messy breakups with Scarlett Johansson playing an actress and mother named Nicole, who is intent on separating from her stage director husband Charlie (Adam Driver). Laura Dern and Ray Liotta play their hard-hitting lawyers, who don’t help in diffusing the tension and resentment building between the pair when Nicole moves herself and their son across the country. It’s an intimate look at the emotional wreckage of a divorce and the struggle to put a family back together again, and it’s carried by some brilliant performances by Driver and Johansson. Add To Netflix Queue Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix special streaming 12/3) Tiffany Haddish rings in her 40th birthday with a Bat Mitzvah blessed by Barbara Streisand herself and this comedy special, which imparts some hard-earned nuggets of wisdom with her usual brand of humor. From calling Drake’s dad the “Black Inspector Gadget” to leaning into her Jewish roots, there’s something to love for everyone here. Add To Netflix Queue