Cecily Strong And Keegan-Michael Key Are Trapped In A Musical In The ‘Schmigadoon!’ Trailer

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Apple TV+ is killing it with comedies, including Mythic Quest, Peabody Award winner Ted Lasso, and the latest addition to the streaming service, Schmigadoon!. The musical comedy series stars Cecily Strong (SNL) and Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) as “a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical.” They can’t leave until they find “true love.”

Strong hasn’t officially announced that she’s leaving SNL, but the season 46 finale made it seem like she’s done after nine years on the show, including many memorable musical moments. Key, meanwhile, hasn’t been nominated for an Oscar like the Bunny to his Ducky, Jordan Peele, but he’s done fine work on Playing House, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and in the Hotel Transylvania movies. He also hosted SNL earlier this year. They’re a fine pair, and Schmigadoon! looks like a good use of their talent.

Schmigadoon! — a nonsense word that I hope is used in casual conversation all the time (“What’s the diagnosis, doc?” “Schmigadoon”) — also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Martin Short. The first two episodes premiere on Apple TV+ on July 16.

