Scoot McNairy’s career is as wonderful as his name. He’s been in blockbusters (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), he’s been in Best Picture winners (Argo, 12 Years a Slave), he’s been in cult favorites (Killing Them Softly), and he has a starring role in one of Netflix’s biggest shows, Narcos: Mexico. But the project of his that people want to talk about the most is Halt and Catch Fire, the criminally under-seen AMC series that, according to McNairy, is finally getting the popularity it deserved when it was on.

“That was my first series, and the viewership was not high. So it was this unnerving feeling that not very many people were watching the show and you didn’t know if you were going to go back. But AMC stuck behind it, they kept pushing it, and they believed in the show,” he told Entertainment Weekly in a career retrospective. Halt lasted for four seasons, and although McNairy wishes it had gone for two more, he thinks “they did a great job wrapping it up.” He’s also noticed an uptick in the show’s popularity:

“In the pandemic everyone went through their queues and they got around to it. People comment on that show more than probably anything else I’ve done. I’m always appreciative of the diehard fans that really stuck with us from the beginning.”

Besides Narcos: Mexico (out November 5), you can also see McNairy in C’mon C’mon, the new Mike Mills film starring Joaquin Phoenix. It hits theaters on November 19.

