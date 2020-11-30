The way-better-than-it-has-any-right-to-be Saved by the Bell reboot features a new group of Bayside High students, as well as return appearances from Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley), Slater (Mario Lopez), Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen), and Lisa (Lark Voorhies). But where’s Screech? The real-life reason is too depressing to get into (rumors of Dustin Diamond’s death in a prison riot have been greatly exaggerated), but episode eight of the Peacock series offered a canonical reason for Screech’s absence.

“Screech is so lucky he and Kevin get to live on the International Space Station so he doesn’t have to deal with all this,” Slater tells Jessie in “The Todd Capsule.” So, there you have it: Screech is in space with his robot Kevin — Saved by the Bell basically Poochie’d him, minus the part where he dies (that’s more of a Fuller House move).

Screech not being part of the reboot was expected after showrunner Tracey Wigfield, who won an Emmy for her time writing on 30 Rock, told the Hollywood Reporter last month, “We talk about Screech’s character and there are little Easter eggs throughout the show of what he’s doing now, and you can find some if you look for them. And this season, he wasn’t tied to any of the new characters or anything. But that’s not to say it’s not open for the future, not knowing what stories will be or anything for a cameo maybe.”

Who cares about Screech? Bring back Johnny Dakota in season two.

(Via US)