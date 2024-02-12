The show has been kicking around on CBS since 2017 and is now gearing up for its seventh and final season after moving to Paramount+ following the fourth round. Let’s not waste any more time before hopping into what viewers can expect from the elite NAVY Seal team before the show is black on ammo.

Never doubt the longevity of TV series that not only appeal to Dads but also take viewers behind the scenes of former or current men (and women) in U.S. government uniform. Sure, Reacher is the series that receives the most rightfully exaggerated fanfare these days on that note, and the Jack Ryan franchise took an espionage angle on the same meat-and-potatoes appeal, but if you love those shows, hopefully you haven’t been sleeping on SEAL Team from Paramount.

Plot

Ahead of production on the seventh season, Paramount announced that SEAL Team would receive one last mission. The military-focused drama began filming on this final season (which will complete the character’s stories in lieu of a planned movie) as of early January. David Boreanaz (Bones and Buffy) posted an acknowledgement on Instagram, both for his turn as executive producer and as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes: “The beginning of the end. Jason Hayes, Bravo 1.”

Previously, Boreanaz told The Hollywood Reporter, “For six seasons I have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew. Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special Ops. I thank our fans, and I’m proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to season seven and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude.”

As viewers are well aware, Hayes’ journey on this series began with him grieving the demise of a teammate. The military drama did not abandon the intensity, and the sixth season ended with Special Warfare Operator First Class Clay Spenser losing his life, so Hayes will continue to grapple in the same way that his character entered this story. That full-circle type of sentiment could very well carry through the final season, but otherwise, Paramount+ has stayed largely mum about the upcoming plot.

Some intrigue, however, has surfaced through the announcement of a new character portrayed by Beau Knapp, as reported by Deadline:

“Knapp will play Drew Franklin, a Chief Petty Officer with a checkered history at Command whose placement on Bravo Team is a sign of their problem-child status in the eyes of the DEVGRU powers that be. A smooth talker who exploits every angle to his own advantage, Drew revels in the mystery and rumors that surround him.”

Cast

Expect to see not only David Boreanaz return but also Toni Trucks, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Raffi Barsoumian, and Jessica Paré. Sadly and obviously, Max Thieriot will not return as Clay. Beau Knapp will, as mentioned, join as a series regular this season.