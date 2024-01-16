Those latter two shows were released as hopeful hits with more upfront PR wizardry, but they accomplished their viewership expectations mightily. Still, it’s arguably more satisfying to see a series come out of nearly nowhere and without A-list stars but be worth repeat viewings as merely a good, old-fashioned bingeworthy series. A slew of new actors have been revealed for the show, so what can we expect from Season 2?

The Night Agent was not only an instant hit for Netflix , but it also kept cranking for months. Now, the show sits in this sixth spot of the streamer’s all-time popular English-speaking shows TV shows, and even though Netflix has slowed its pace of series renewals, The Night Agent broke that newfound rule with a swift greenlighting — in less than two weeks from initial release, instead of waiting at least 28 days like it usually does. As such, the Gabriel Basso-starring series now sits among the lofty ranks of other streaming standouts like Wednesday and DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Plot

Lovers of Amazon Prime’s Jack Ryan will especially love this show that proves how new twists on espionage-filled lives never get old for the TV audience. As viewers know, The Night Agent is based upon Matthew Quirk’s bestselling book, and Basso stars as Peter Sutherland, the night-shift FBI agent who usually didn’t get to see much action. He basically hung out and answered a phone line for members of other government agencies who have problems that need solving. This Night Action Program, as it turns out, is an off-the-books subagency that is so secret, it might as well not exist.

Granted, this sub-agency — which helps the CIA and other federal agencies who find themselves stumped and in a bind with nowhere else to turn — probably doesn’t exist in real life either, but hey, you never know. People love to watch stories about shadowy government conspiracies and imagine that they might somehow contain a sliver of reality, and that’s likely a major reason that this show is so intriguing.

One evening, Peter’s world suddenly grew much more interesting, not to mention dangerous, when a tech CEO, Rose (Luciane Buchanan), put the call out (along with a secret code) after her relatives were murdered under mysterious circumstances. Naturally, not all was what it seemed, in or out of the agency, and Sutherland found foes at every turn. These enemies even included White House Chief of Staff Farr (Hong Chau) and U.S. Vice President Redfield (Christopher Shyer).

By the end of the first season, Peter has uncovered and halted an intricate terrorist/assassination scheme and has formally received the Night Agent designation. So, no more basement phone calls? Sure, but that doesn’t mean that his new role will be a breeze. Following the success of the first season, Gabriel Basso revealed to Collider that Peter will be an official Night Action member, but he will not suddenly be confident in his new gig:

“I think if there was a Season 2, his MO would almost shift completely because he’d now be a Night Agent. I’d have to talk to Shawn [Ryan] about what that mission would be. I’m sure it all depends on the context of where you’d see him next, but I’m sure his training would shift from, “I’m an FBI agent,” to killing people. Whatever he’s being asked to do, I’m sure the emphasis would shift and the goal would shift, significantly. He’d probably feel a little out of his depth again.

Netflix is being very tightlipped about what this new goal set will include for Peter (Warning: Farr is still out there), but before the show’s renewal, creator Shawn Ryan told Collider that a second season presents a whole new world:

“In a Season 2, if we do one, I think it would be a whole new location with a whole new set of problems, and a small number of characters from Season 1 would be part of that, but mostly new characters would be surrounding them. And then, that would tell a one-season story.”

Clear as mud? For sure, but the wheels are turning for more bingeworthy intrigue coming from Netflix.

Cast

Variety reported that Season 2 will include an array of new actors, including Power Book II: Ghost‘s Berto Colon as an ex-Marine and current high-powered fixer named Solomon. Pitch Perfect‘s Brittany Snow will join the cast as Peter’s more experienced partner in the realm of Night Action. Louis Herthum will play Solomon’s high-rolling, globally powerful boss, Jacob Monroe. Arienne Mandi will portray a U.N. aid named Noor, whose top-secret access might not be used for on-the-job purposes, if you catch the drift. And Teddy Sears will pick up the role of a high-level subject of a Night Action investigation, Warren.

Returning cast members will include Gabriel Basso, of course. Also expect to see Luciane Buchanan return as Rose (who will be pursuing her tech dreams, from the looks of where her story left off) along with other familiar faces including Amanda Warren, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, Hong Chau, Fola Evans-Akingbola, and Sarah Desjardins.