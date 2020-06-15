HBO Max’s original programming lineup is about to get more crowded, with the impending premieres of Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Doom Patrol, and Search Party.

Created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter, the millennial-satirizing comedy aired for two very funny seasons on TBS before HBO Max (not to be confused with HBO) picked it up for two more seasons. The new episodes can’t get here soon enough, as the last time we checked in with Dory (played by Arrested Development‘s Alia Shawkat), she had just been arrested for murder.

Season three finds Dory, as well as Drew (John Reynolds), Elliott (John Early), and Portia (Meredith Hagner), “swept up in the trial of the century after Dory and Drew are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator,” according to HBO Max. “As Elliott and Portia grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight. Dory’s sanity begins to fracture, and it becomes increasingly clear that the group may not have brunch together again for quite some time.” Guest stars include Louie Anderson and Chelsea Peretti.

Search Party returns on June 25. Brad Pitt will be watching — will you?