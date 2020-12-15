Dory Is Missing In The Teaser For HBO Max’s ‘Search Party’ Season 4

After two seasons on TBS, Search Party moved to HBO Max for season three and didn’t miss a beat. The 10 episodes, which focused on “the trial of the century,” were funny, thrilling, and an excellent choice if you’re looking to binge-watch something in one day.

Season 4 begins where Season 3 ended, with Dory (played by Alia Shawkat) having been kidnapped by her stalker “who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends,” according to the official plot synopsis. Meanwhile, Portia (Meredith Hagner, who deserves an Emmy for her performance), “is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; Elliott (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and Drew (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park.” I’m especially excited for the Elliott plot, with SNL‘s Chloe Fineman as his Tomi Lahren-esque co-host.

Here’s more:

As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media suggests, they must decide whether to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party – but this time, for Dory. Joining the show’s stellar guest stars this season are Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne, and Lillias White, as well as R.L. Stine in a cameo role.

Search Party premieres on Thursday, January 14, with three episodes, followed by three more episodes on January 21 and the final four on January 28.