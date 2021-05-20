Anthony Mackie was “horrified” to see his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Sebastian Stan cast as rocker Tommy Lee in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. But Stan is thankful that the photos are finally out there. Now he can randomly break into “Slice of Your Pie” without suspicion.

Stan told the Just for Variety podcast that the first image from the series, where Lily James’ Pamela Anderson is playfully biting his nipple, was taken during their screen test; he sent the original photo to director Craig Gillespie as inspiration. “I don’t remember who, I think it was probably Craig who said, ‘Hey, let’s go out in the sun and why do don’t we do that?’ We were like, ‘Oh, that’s fun.’ And then we just did it.”

The Marvel star called it “freeing” that people have finally seen him as the Mötley Crüe drummer. “Honestly, it was freeing because I was walking around in these hoodies and hats… just paranoid of being seen,” he said. “I was like, ‘God, I hope they’re finally going to release something so you know what we look like, so we can go on with our lives.’”

I don’t know about that. My life will never be the same after seeing this.

Pam & Tommy, which also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Andrew Dice Clay, does not currently have a release date.