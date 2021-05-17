Sebastian Stan understands the assignment, as the Internet saying goes, and he’s been extraordinarily game lately to promote his projects as such. For instance, he recently bared almost all to promote his romantic drama, Monday, and he sang a Beach Boys tune for us while talking about Bucky Barnes. He’s also making headlines lately for his almost-too-good look as Tommy Lee in Hulu’s upcoming Pam and Tommy limited series. Stan’s casting is arguably better than the series ever needed to accomplish, but The Covenant star is proving how committed he is to the Motley Crue drummer role by showing off his “Sunday Workout” to get in fighting shape.

Well, The Rock might technically be posting superior workout videos all the time, but Stan sure can twirl that drumstick like a pro (and he’s got the tongue gesture down, too).

Meanwhile, Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star, Anthony Mackie has revealed that he wasn’t initially feeling this role for his pal. As E! Online reports, Mackie admitted, “I was horrified. I was like, ‘What are you doing? You’re playing Tommy Lee?'” Then he saw photos, and “it’s just humbling when you see your friend, and he succeeds. And he crushed it. I mean, he really was able to transform, and that’s every actor’s dream with every role you play.”

Now one more mystery remains: are the nipple rings, uh, real? If so, that’s more devotion than this role reasonably requires.