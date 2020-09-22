No judgment here on quarantine watches. We are all resorting to some questionable selections these days, and Sebastian Stan is no exception, even if that includes a selection from his own body of work. The MCU’s Bucky Barnes recently got back to business on the Atlanta set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but he’s shown that he’s taking his social distancing (and stance against “idiots” on Florida beaches) seriously). So on Saturday night, he decided to celebrate the thirteenth anniversary of the CW’s Gossip Girl premiere while reminiscing by himself.

Well, not by himself, really, since he shared the video on Instagram, where 1.2 million followers “liked” his effort, which included some hefty swigging of red wine. As stans of Stan (sorry, not sorry) realize, the I, Tonya villain portrayed Carter Baizen for three seasons (full of soapy shenanigans) of the show. He did not appear in this episode, as he notes in the video (“I wasn’t in the pilot — but I wish I was”), but he still enjoyed admiring his co-stars, especially The Boys‘ Chace Crawford, who played Nate Archibald.

“Yes! Chace! I always wanted to have that hair,” he exclaimed in a video that he captioned, “It was the best of times and it was the best of times. Xoxo, Gossip Girl. Premiere 09/19/2007.”

Even Crawford was onboard the virtual party train while commenting, “Hahahaha quarantine really brings out our true selves.” Yup, lots of wine in 2020.