Jason Momoa’s New Show Costs As Much Per Episode As ‘Game Of Thrones’ Did

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.12.19

HBO

It was a big deal when Game of Thrones got a 15 percent budget increase, all the way up to $8 million, for the action-heavy season two episode “Blackwater.” Meanwhile, every episode in the final season cost approximately $15 million. That’s where a lot of shows start these days, including The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars series for Disney+, and Apple TV+’s See, an “epic, world-building drama set in the future” starring Jason “My Man” Momoa.

From the Wall Street Journal:

Disney has built intergalactic-desert landscapes for the Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, whose cost for an episode approaches $15 million, according to people familiar with the matter… In the case of Apple’s See, the cost has neared $15 million for each roughly 60-minute episode, according to a person familiar with the matter. That is more than the cost of a typical independent feature film.

To give some perspective, $15 million was the budget for Slumdog Millionaire, while a full season (assuming it’s eight episodes long) equals one Skyscraper or Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Money well spent, in both cases. The rising costs (it used to be shocking when Terra Nova cost $4 million/episode) are due to “massive casts, exotic filming locations, and copious special effects,” according to the Wall Street Journal, as well as “high-profile shows [being] offered up next to theatrical films available to stream on the same service, so original programming can’t risk looking like B-material next to the movies.” Considering the movies that have come out this summer, that won’t be an issue. See premieres on Apple TV+ later this year.

(Via Wall Street Journal)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSAPPLE TVgame of thronesJASON MOMOASEE
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 4 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP