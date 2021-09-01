A little over two years ago, Netflix scored the rights to Seinfeld after winning an all-out bidding war with multiple streaming outlets including Hulu where the show had lived since 2015. But while the Hulu deal ended on June 23, 2021, Seinfeld has yet to arrive on Netflix leaving fans without any way to watch the show. So much for the Summer of George.

Fortunately, that’s about to change very soon. According to a new announcement video shared on the Netflix Is A Joke Twitter account, Seinfeld will make its Netflix debut on October 1, and the streamer is jokingly calling it “This Fall’s Hottest TV Show.”

This Fall's Hottest TV Show is coming to Netflix — All 180 Episodes of Seinfeld premiere on October 1st. pic.twitter.com/q2Va8uiVWg — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) September 1, 2021

Netflix is really having fun with this, via a press release:

Netflix will launch 180 episodes of a situational comedy called ‘Seinfeld,’ created by rising New York comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, who wrote for Saturday Night Live for a single season. The show completed production in May (of 1998) and is slated for release on the Netflix platform in its entirety on October 1, 2021. Bookended by Seinfeld’s stand-up material, the 180 episodes of the sitcom explore the minutiae of the comic’s everyday life as he navigates his relationships with a talented ensemble cast, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Troll, Family Ties), Michael Richards (UHF, Fridays) and Jason Alexander (Pretty Woman). “This is the first time we’ve taken a risk of this nature, going all in on 9 seasons at the jump,” said Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos. “But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them and I’m thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases.”

While Seinfeld hasn’t been off the air, that hasn’t stopped it from making headlines. After thirty years, the classic comedy is still a pop culture powerhouse, and almost every recognizes it’s iconic slap bass theme song, which almost never saw the light of day. In a recent interview, Seinfeld composer Jonathan Wolff revealed that NBC hated the show’s theme music because it was “annoying” and almost had it killed. However, this did not sit well with Seinfeld creator Larry David who loved the theme for exactly that reason, of course.

“Larry, he loves annoying!” Wolff told Yahoo. “He lives for annoying! That’s his primary goal in life.”

Seinfeld starts streaming on Netflix on October 1, 2021.

(Via Netflix Is A Joke on Twitter)